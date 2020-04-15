The Dutton/Brady School Board approved the continued plan of action developed by the administration to extend distant learning during a special meeting held via video conference on April 9.
Superintendent Erica Allen shared guidance that school districts received from the Office of Public Instruction. Acknowledging Montana’s governor is making public policy decisions in two-week timeframes based on the best available advice from public health officials, OPI officials understand school leaders would like additional certainty in planning the rest of their academic year.
Knowing national health authorities recommending social distancing will be in place at least through May and possibly into the summer, OPI officials advised school districts to plan for the continue distance learning plans through the remainder of this school year. They also recommended schools to plan on not holding large-scale in-person graduation ceremonies and encouraged the postponement of graduation ceremonies until later in the year or alternative plans to honor the graduates.
The Dutton/Brady board did not make a final decision on school closure for the remainder of the year at this time. “For now, we plan to continue our current remote schooling procedures for the foreseeable future,” Allen said. “Not being able to return to school for the last weeks in May is a bitter pill to swallow. We’re all saddened by this guidance.”
Allen said the school district will work with staff, students and parents to plan an alternate graduation celebration for the seniors in case they are not able to return to school.
“From the beginning of this pandemic, our policy has been to hope for the best but plan for the worst. We will continue to do so,” Allen said.
During the special meeting, the board approved using the new DiamondBack logo for the new activity bus. Students created the logo with guidance from the art teacher. “This is an exciting opportunity to showcase their work,” Allen said.
The next board meeting will be held April 20 at 7 p.m. via video conference.