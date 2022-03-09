For the 16th year in a row Alexander “Zander” Blewett, a trial lawyer in Great Falls is offering three $1,000 scholarships to the top student/wrestlers around the state of Montana for Classes AA, A and B/C.
The scholarships are awarded to the top wrestler who has displayed the best combined qualities of wrestling and academic achievement. Both boys and girls wrestlers are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Applicants do not have to win the state championship to qualify for this scholarship.
The winner of each class must attend a college somewhere in the United States and a check in the amount of $1,000 will be sent to that college to help defray the cost of tuition.
Applications for the scholarship are due April 2 and are available at www.joytblewett.com/community/blewett-wrestling-scholarship.