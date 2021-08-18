Students will return to the halls of Power Public School on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The district will hold a back-to-school meet and greet on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the school. Free hot dogs, dessert and drinks will be provided. “Those attending are invited to bring the student’s school materials to their room if they wish and build excitement for the upcoming year,” Superintendent Loren Dunk said.
Dunk said over the summer, the district continued to replace the carpet in the school with vinyl plank flooring. “This summer the hallways and bathrooms got the new flooring and some painting was done in the music room,” he said. “The new metal pirate sign was installed at the gym entrance.”
The district hired Mindi Grassman to be second-grade teacher and Morgan Wagner to replace Grassman in the paraprofessional position. Hanna Tarum will be the new social studies teacher and Willie Widhalm the activities director. Darci May was recently hired to be the head high school volleyball coach.
“For now, we are operating in a manner as much as was normal prior to the pandemic,” Dunk said. “No mandatory masks, lunch will be served in the cafeteria, no attendance restrictions at events are a few of the items that are different from last year.” Dunk plans to meet with county health officials in the next week or so to discuss what protocol will be for someone who may happen to test positive with the virus this school year. “I want to emphasize that any or all procedures could change depending on what happens with the virus throughout the year, he said. “We will continue to revisit as necessary due to changes in COVID and any requirements that may come the way to schools from federal, state and local agencies.” The district’s School Operating Plan is posted on the school’s website.
The school has opted into the USDA’s School Nutrition Seamless Summer Operation program, which means all students will receive free meals and no one needs to fill out an application for free/reduced meals this year.
Dunk noted the district has updated its website with a new look and new features. “We now have the mobile application which should be available in the next few weeks,” he said. “With the new mobile application, you will be able to sign up for notifications.” The website can be found at “The Address” at www.power.k12.mt.us.