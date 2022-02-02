The Augusta Area Chamber of Commerce, meeting Jan. 11, at Latigo and Lace reelected Tia Troy to another term as the president and elected Sue Taylor as the vice president.
Other officers are Susan Ford as secretary/treasurer and Tammy Dellwo as past president. Rounding out the board are at-large members Christi Levine, Sue Carlstrom, Brad McBratney, Lynn Kenyon and Frank Morgan.
At the same meeting, committee reports were given on Pings Pioneer Park, the Augusta rodeo, the 4th of July celebration, Peddlers on Main Street, the Long Table Dinner, Festival of Trees, the Christmas Rendezvous and community beautification.
An update was given on the chamber cookbook that is being assembled. Community members can still submit recipes and information on the origin of the recipe. More information will be presented at the next chamber meeting.
The chamber is advertising for a part-time administrative assistant. The deadline to apply is Jan. 28 and the chamber hopes to fill this position in February.
The next chamber meeting will be in February at the Lazy B.