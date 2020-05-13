The Power eighth graders will be recognized in a graduation ceremony and parade around town on Saturday, May 16.
The students will participate in a parade around town starting at 2:30 p.m. followed by a graduation ceremony at 3 p.m. on the lawn to the east of the school gymnasium.
Friends, family and community members are welcome to attend the ceremony. No seating will be provided at the outdoor event. Those attending are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during the ceremony. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the ceremony.
Eighth graders graduating are: Sidney Baker, Deklin Bowman, Danny Davis, Jared Logsdon, Quinci Neuman, Jaxson Parkinson, Violet Rehm, McKenzie Stewart, Zoey Tobar and Emagin Wakkinen.