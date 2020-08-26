The Dutton Town Council approved the abatement of a small strip of ground owned by the town on the north side of main street during the Aug. 3 meeting.
Surveyor Mark Larson approached the council during their July meeting explaining the Schuler Brothers were requesting the abatement of a piece of land approximately 5x170 feet in size between two lots that they own between the Café and American Legion. Larson explained the land most likely was used to square up the tract and make them even when the town was originally mapped. He outlined the process involving public notice and stated any fees to accomplish this would be covered by the Schuler brothers. He also assured the council they would handle the leg work involved in the process.
Dan Schuler, present at the July meeting, said the land including the portion being considered for abatement would be used to construct a church.
At the August meeting, Larson presented a petition of approval for abatement signed by the land owners surrounding the piece of land.
Councilwoman Kara Fuhringer had a few questions for Larson, mainly to be sure the property in question was owned by the town. Following affirmation of the town’s ownership of the land and the property owners surrounding the land, the council unanimously agreed that since the property has not been used by the town in the past and they didn’t foresee a need for the land in the future, they are happy it can be incorporated into land for a new building.
Also during the August meeting, the council approved an amendment to the 2019-2020 budget. The amendment was for a TSEP grant and State Revolving Fund Loan Revenue for the water project, an insurance claim for damage to the Depot Roof and water tank and pool fund donations.
Mayor Susan Fleshman updated the council on the construction of the new water tank. The original goal was to begin construction by the end of July, but the construction crew is now anticipating starting around early September. The construction company erecting the tank is estimating it will take approximately three weeks. This does not include demolition of the current tank. It was noted once the town is operating on the new tank, the old tank will be drained and the insurance company will inspect the tank for any additional claims.
The mayor gave the status of a number of other projects, including the new roof at the depot, dug outs at the baseball fields, replacement of aging pumps in the sewer, mowing and fixing a problem with the irrigation pivot at the lagoon. She also noted the town crew members are fixing pot holes, have completed trimming or removing some trees and will be painting cross walks soon.
Councilman Pete Klein said while doing some research on the proposed property for abatement, he found several properties or improvement to properties that don’t appear to be on the tax roll. He suggests the town investigate whether the information he found is correct or not updated.
During the July and August meetings, the council also approved:
•Hiring Strom & Associates for audit services for three years.
•Approved the preliminary budget for 2020-21.
•Approved a $.75 an hour raise for public works assistant Evan Gouchenour and a $1 an hour raise for Clerk/Finance Officer/Public Works Director Jeremiah Kjensmo. The mayor explained Kjensmo received just a cost-of-living raise the previous year and Gouchenour a more substantial raise. The increase this year balances out the raises for the previous year.
The next council meeting will be held Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in the town fire hall.