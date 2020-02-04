The annual Greenfield Elementary School “Stomp” family dance will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, in the school gymnasium.
The dance, which is organized by the Country Cubs PTA group, will begin at 6 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. Funds raised from the evening will go to the Zimmerman family. Noah Zimmerman, 35, died unexpectedly in October of 2019, leaving behind his wife Karen and their four children. Two of the couple’s children attend Greenfield School.
Admission will cost $20 a family, $5 per person and includes the taco bar dinner.
Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the evening.