Fairfield High School senior Miguel Ramos placed at the state Class B/C tournament in Billings Feb. 11-12 and the team finished in 20th place out of the 36 teams that competed.
Ramos took fourth place in the 132-pound weight class to top his high school wrestling career.
The individual results from the seven wrestlers who competed at state are listed below.
132 — Miguel Ramos (37-9) placed fourth; round 1: p. Landen Gray, Harlem, 1:48; quarterfinal: p. Tristan Sydenstricker, Cut Bank, 3:12; semifinal: Tugg Taylor, Circle, won by decision, 4-3; consolations/semi: won by major decision over Ty Borge, Colstrip, MD 12-2; third place match: Alex Wahl, Cut Bank, 7-3.
132 — Layne Carter (26-14) round 1: p. DeSaveur, Columbus/Absarokee/Park City, 5:24; quarterfinal: Alex Wahl, Cut Bank, 5:09; consolation round 2: p. Lucas Kovalsky, Superior/Alberton, 2:40; consolation round 3: Ty Borge, Colstrip, won by disqualification.
145 — Sean Ward (25-20) round 1: won in sudden victory over Zaden Heck, Colstrip, 5-3; quarterfinal: p. Grady Schmidt, Huntley Project, 5:41; consolation round 2: p. Michael King, Glasgow, 2:35.
152 — McCoy Banner (16-10) round 1: p. Mason Donaldson, Glasgow, 5:57; quarterfinal: Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls, 16-11; consolation round 2: Alex Nelson, Huntley Project, 8-3.
170 — Miguel Perez (21-10) round 1: Damien Nesbitt, Glasgow, 7-2; consolation round 1: p. Sam Mycke, Red Lodge, 2:56; consolation round 2: Cyrus Richardson, Manhattan, 10-7.
182 — Cael Giles (17-9) round 1: p. Colter Ball, Fort Benton, 4:56; quarterfinal: Camryn Mears, Malta/Whitewater, 5-0; consolation round 2: p. Dakota Holbrook, Broadus, 2:41.
285 — Isaac Lauver (19-18) round 1: p. Wyatt Dunbar, Chinook, 0:44; consolation round 1: p. Chandon Vulles, Superior/Alberton, 3:41.