The Bynum Elementary School will open for the new school year on Monday, Aug. 29, with an estimated enrollment of nine. The school day will run from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Abra Armstrong, who has been teaching at Bynum for the past 11 years, is returning to serve as the school’s lone teacher for kindergarten through eighth grade.
She said she is excited for school to start and is looking forward to welcoming students back for the 2022-23 school year.
The school will continue with its modified calendar that includes a shortened noon hour so that students receive seven hours of instructional time per day. On this schedule, students do not typically meet for school on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.
The district is not running a route bus so parents will be responsible for transporting their students to and from school.
Over the summer, regular maintenance and cleaning has occurred at the school. New smart boards have been ordered for Bynum Elementary and Miller Colony Attendance Center and those will be installed this fall.
The Bynum school district offers an out-of-district public school attendance center at Miller Hutterite Colony south of Bynum in the Choteau elementary district. Classes will reconvene for the new school year at the attendance center on Sept. 6. The staff will include teacher, Brad Foss, returning for his second year along with Tracy Maltby as a classroom aide. There will be 19 children attending school there.
Armstrong said the district is still advertising for a second full-time teacher at the attendance center.
The Bynum school has used money donated in memory of long-time Bynum teacher Ira Perkins to purchase a new piece of playground equipment that will be installed this fall as well.