The Power-Dutton/Brady High School Titans started off their football season with a victory while the Power and Fairfield high school volleyball teams competed in preseason tournaments.
With 2:55 left in the second quarter, the game being played in West Yellowstone on Aug. 27 between the Titans and Wolverines was called because of weather. The Titans topped the Wolverines, 34-13.
According to a Facebook post following the game, the West Yellowstone team fed the Titans and both teams were taken to the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center after the game was called.
This week, Heart Butte comes to Power on Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
The Power volleyball team competed in the Sunburst tournament on Saturday and will play this weekend in the Cascade tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Fairfield volleyball team competed in the Choteau tournament last week and will host Belt on Sept. 6 and Choteau on Sept. 8. Both those contests are slated to start with C-squad matches at 4:15 p.m.