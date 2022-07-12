The 2022 Dutton Fun Day Car Show on July 9 was a success as car enthusiasts gathered their polished vehicles at the Dutton American Legion Park where they competed for prizes in many categories.
Lanny Christman organized the efforts for the show in the park. He said that the event drew 33 entries from across the area and thought the concerns about afternoon hail storms may have deterred a few others from entering.
Jacob Shaw of Lincoln with his 1989 Ford Mustang was selected for best auto of the show and Doug Byrne of Missoula won best bike of the show with his 1941 Indian Chief.
Other placers in the show were:
•Coolest paint: Carl and Carol Morkrid, Great Falls, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.
•Coolest antique: Dan Perino, Power, 1928 Chevrolet Capitol truck.
•Coolest original: Dwayne Robinson, Brady, 1964 Chevrolet Malibu.
•Coolest orphan: Larry Blazicevic, Great Falls, 1979 Pontiac Firebird.
•Coolest foreign car: Ron Brumfield, Great Falls, 1973 MGB.
•Coolest stock truck: Charlie Horak, Dutton, 1930 Chevrolet pickup.
•Coolest modified truck: Ethan Wittmier, Conrad, 1975 GMC Sierra.
•Coolest custom: Cathy and Jack Momberer, Great Falls, 1954 Chevrolet 210.
•Coolest street rod: Randy Shaw, Lincoln, 1964 Ford Fairlane.
•Coolest Ford: Ted Schaff, Great Falls, 1973 Mustang Mach 1.
•Coolest GM: Dennis Hepner, Great Falls, vehicle unidentified.
•Coolest Mopar: Barb and Gary Mercer, Shelby, 1968 Dodge Charger.
Most miles traveled: Dick Cotton, Glasgow, 1957 Ford Fairlane 500.
Most romantic backseat: Martin Baurer, Great Falls, 1967 Plymouth Barracuda.