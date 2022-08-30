Block Management Area (BMA) Program information for 2022 is now available, and hunters can request their BMA Access Guide online and can print individual BMA property maps and rules at https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/access/blockmanagement.
The above website allows hunters to download the Access Guide, up-to-date BMA maps and rules for every individual BMA enrolled in the program.
These individual BMA property maps and rules are important for hunters to know and understand for each property they plan on hunting. Each BMA has its own unique rules or instructions for obtaining permission, making it important to review individual maps. The website will also feature a list of BMAs that are restricted or initially closed due to fire danger. Hunters need to use extreme caution when afield due to current dry condi-tions.
Individual BMA property maps and rules are also available at self-serve sign-in boxes, or by calling or visiting FWP regional offices.
“Within Region 4 this season, hunters participating in the block management pro-gram will see changes to the reservation system on some Type 2 BMA’s, and hunters need to be aware of those changes before trying to make their reservations,” said Evan Rodg-ers, Region 4 access manager. “Each property that requires calling into our regional call center in advance to make reservations will now have its own specific day and allotted timeslot that those reservations will be taken.”
Another significant change is that hunters will not be able to make a reservation to hunt any property more than seven days in advance throughout the hunting season. “We made these changes after input from both hunters and landowners who felt this would provide better customer service, and more hunter opportunity,” Rodgers added. “But I can’t stress enough that when hunters are making plans for this fall, it’s going to be really important for them to review the new maps and new rules for their favorite properties, and the sooner they do that, the better off they will be when it comes to planning out their fall hunts.”