Dutton/Brady Public Schools students and staff will have the option to wear a face covering to reduce the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19 when the 2021-22 school year begins on Aug. 25.
Superintendent Erica Allen reviewed portions of the district’s Safe Return to School plan and policies relating to COVID safety. “With the ongoing COVID-19 issues, we will likely need to look at this policy each month,” Allen said. “As the school year starts, staff, students and visitors may wear a face covering, mask or face shield while present in any school building. The school district does not require the use of masks and will not provide masks except in cases required by the policy or the discretion of the administration.” The policy also says allegations of harassment of any person wearing or not wearing a face covering will be promptly investigated in accordance with the district policy.
Allen told the board that, if after the board approves this policy, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county were to increase to the point of being considered “substantial” or “high” rate of transmission as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she would coordinate with the county health department and board chair to determine whether face coverings would be a necessary response to a potential or actual COVID outbreak.
She believes contact tracing of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be handled much the same as it was last year. She said the county will be informing the individuals of their options when contacted. She stressed there are still some unknowns as there have been in the past and some new laws passed by the state Legislature that have come into play and will change how some procedures are handled.
As she has done in the past year and a half, Allen said she will communicate with the staff, students, parents and community as needed.
Allen said facial coverings will be required for anyone riding a district bus. This is a federal mandate and will be followed until otherwise changed.
The superintendent said the district will continue to do extra cleaning. She believes some of the protocol that has been put in place is positive and will continue moving forward. The improvements of the air quality, for example, provide a safer environment for those working at the school.
The board agreed to offer full concessions during home athletic events after having limited food for sale the previous year. They discussed ways the area can be cleaned throughout each event and Allen said she will pass off the suggestions to those overseeing the concessions.
The board approved the district’s budget for the coming school year of $2,778,750.90 with approximately 144.81 mills of property tax to be levied. Clerk Betty Brumwell said the mills have stayed consistent for the past several years allowing for the maximum budget allowed by the district. The mills were 145.12 in 2021, 145.54 in 2020 and 145.76 in 2019.
During the budget presentation, Brumwell explained the individual budgets and reserves. She stressed there weren’t any major changes but noted approximately $90,000 is set aside for the construction of a bus barn. She said the district has been able to allocate funds over the last couple years making it possible to construct the building without going to the taxpayers for additional funding.
Brumwell said the lunch fund is doing well and with the continued free meals for students this year, it will continue to be under the normal amount needed. She also explained when the district has finished its projects related to safety, it will need to move between $50,000 and $70,000 of the unused funds back into the bus depreciation funds, as it cannot be allocated for any other project or use.
Allen informed the board that Cindy Peroza and Cristina Ramos, two of the three teachers from the Philippines who will teach at the colony schools, have arrived. The third teacher is in transition and expected to arrive before the beginning of the school year. If he should be delayed, a plan is in place to cover his role until his arrival, Allen said. The two teachers have visited the colonies, met with colony leaders and German teachers and are settling in and preparing for the beginning of school.
Allen highlighted the improvements to the building over the summer, including upgrades in the kitchen, staff room and bathrooms, updates to the art room, new carpet in the elementary, painting, and installation of new drinking fountains and new playground equipment. They are still waiting on new white board and projectors.
Allen also told the board she has been working on the budget for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) III grant funds. She reviewed possible projects including a new phone system, locker room work, a new ice machine or ventilation in the shop as a few possibilities. She emphasized that there is criteria for the use of the funds and the district will work within those parameters when reviewing the possible projects.
It was noted by Principal Jeremy Locke that work is being done on the school website. He said it is a work in progress and invited the board to visit the site.
At the beginning of the meeting the board held a closed session where the privacy of the individuals outweighed the right of the public to know. While in open session, the board moved to authorize the superintendent to enroll “student one” with a conditional agreement and to execute this enrollment agreement with student one. The motion also lifted the previously issued prohibition from entering any school building or accessing any school property dated March 9, 2021. The motion also authorized the superintendent to enroll “student two.”
Under action items the board approved:
•Use of RDT Services to conduct drug testing for the district.
•Hiring of Scott Stevenson for a mentor; Melissa Castenada as a paraprofessional; and Jennifer Brant as pep club adviser.
•Contracting with Strom and Associates for the school audit.