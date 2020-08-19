The Dutton/Brady school board finalized the 2020-21 school budget, hired for several positions and discussed the opening of school during the Aug. 15 board meeting.
The board reviewed and adopted the final budget of $2,611,161 or 145.12 mills for the 2020-21 school year. District Clerk Betty Brumwell reviewed the budget with the board members, explaining the various funds. She highlighted that the budget includes $225,000 for transportation which includes a slight increase to be used for building a bus barn, $257,771 for bus depreciation, $27,000 for adult education which is an increase given the interest this past year in offering courses, $46,335 for technology and $103,590 for building reserve.
The Dutton/Brady School District voters approved an additional levy for the general fund of $9,666.59 in May. Brumwell said even with the approval for additional funds, taxpayers will not see an increase in their overall taxes.
Brumwell and Superintendent Erica Allen also explain district has received additional state funds of $56,506 and approximately $50,000 in federal funds to assist with costs related to COVID-19. The state funding must be used by the end of the year and the federal dollars by the end of 2021. Allen said they would use the funds to pay for remedial, supervision and custodial staff required to meet COVID-19 concerns. The district will also purchase various health and safety supplies, including an electrostatic sanitizing sprayer, HEPA air purifiers for each room, masks, face shields and sanitizing items.
The board discussed options for fans during home sporting events. The district has just two home football games, including one home varsity game. Given the setting, school officials feel there will be enough room for social distancing around the field.
In discussing volleyball matches, Allen said she has been in contact with other school administrators in the region with the goal of establishing similar guidelines. It was the consensus of the board members that they would like to see parents and families of the players able to attend.
Allen had presented the district plan for safely starting school in the fall during the July 20 meeting. Allen said a group of teachers has helped edit and provided comments on the plan. “I’ve also worked with our elementary principal and board chair to further edit the plan,” she said. Additionally, area superintendents have met to discuss their district plans. “The goal is that the plans will be as consistent as possible in the area schools,” she said.
Under other business at the August meeting, Allen reported summer maintenance work is wrapping up. She said work in the shop is mostly complete, classrooms are all cleaned and ready for the new year, the junior high and high school has been painted, there is new gravel in the west parking lot and new topsoil on areas of the lawn and ground maintenance is ongoing. Additionally, projects for new flooring in areas of the school and the gym floor has been refinished. Work is almost complete on the locker room and auditorium doors that were part of the security project the district began last summer.
Allen continues to gather information on the bid process for a bus barn. The committee will determine final specifications for the barn and present the plan to the board.
The school district received two grants, $5,000 from No Kid Hungry to supplement the spring and summer food program, and a $5,000 technology grant from 3 Rivers Communications that was used to purchase a Smart Board for the fifth- and sixth-grade classroom.
Allen informed the board the 2020 senior class has selected to use any remaining funds to help purchase a motorized screen and projector for the auditorium. The board agreed this was a good idea and said the projector system would see a lot of use for years to come.
The Titan Football Cooperative board met July 7. Dutton/Brady board member Orrie Gondeiro was elected chairman for the coming school year. Power Superintendent Loren Dunk was appointed head superintendent and Merrick Parnell was appointed the head athletic director for this school year.
Under action items at both the July and August meeting, the board members approved:
•Hiring Stacy Woodhouse, who has taught for 13 years primarily in the Sun River Valley school district, as a teacher; Abby Parnell, Alyssa Clark, Liz Dugan and Melissa Castaneda as paraprofessionals (Clark will also help with after-school program and Castaneda as a bus driver); Sara Linder-Parkinson, as a student transportation driver; Cliff Suek as a bus driver; and Seth Storle as custodian.
•Allowing fourth-grade students to participate in junior high volleyball and girls and boys basketball due to low numbers for those teams.
•Continuing the after-school program for this school year. The program will primarily focus on homework help. It will only run until 5 p.m. and there will be a charge.
•Signing off on several policies associated with the 1900 series dealing with COVID-19 related issues.