Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Lewis and Clark County, and out of an abundance of caution for staff and patron safety, the Lewis & Clark Library is closing the Augusta and Lincoln branches to in-person browsing.
Each branch of the Lewis & Clark Library will offer non-contact holds pick-up. Patrons can reserve items online at www.LCLibrary.org and designate which branch they’d like to pick up their items up from: Main, Augusta, Bookmobile, East Helena or Lincoln.
Curbside pickup of holds, newspapers, magazines, busy bags, activity kits, teen craft-at-home kits or other items will be offered at the Augusta branch during regular hours: Sunday 1-5 p.m.; Monday 3-7 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m. to noon and 1-5p.m.
The Augusta branch will continue to offer faxing/copying/scanning services by appointment. Remote printing from your home computer/device to the branch is also available by using printeron.com. Additionally, for patrons without internet access, the Library offers hotspots for two-week checkout, so you can use the internet from your home. Please reach out to us if you have questions about any of these services.
You can use www.LCLibrary.org and/or the new library MSC (Montana Shared Catalog) mobile app to place holds, call 562-3348 to request items or email hherring@lclibrary.org. The library will continue to offer digital programs, kits for pickup and online services.