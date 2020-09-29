Virtual College Fairs throughout the state will feature 100-plus higher education institutions, 500-plus live sessions, hundreds of live one-on-one meetings and thousands of scholarship dollars given away.
The Montana Post Secondary Educational Opportunities Council (MPSEOC) will host a Virtual College Fair throughout Montana Sept. 21-25. MPSEOC has conducted statewide college fairs since 1987. Thousands of high school seniors and/or juniors attend the fairs with their classmates, families and guidance counselors.
The college fairs give students an opportunity to contemplate their options after high school. Students can visit with representatives from in-state and out-of-state colleges and universities, technical and trade schools, and military branches.
“The best tip I can give a high school student with regard to their post-secondary plans is to check out all of their options. College fairs allow students to see exactly what is out there and fuels excitement about finding the best fit for them,” said Amy Leary, MPSEOC executive director. Although the fairs are geared to high school students, they are open to the general public and parents are encouraged to attend as well. Anyone who is interested in pursuing post-secondary education is welcome to attend.
Another highlight of the college fairs is the College Cash Scholarship Program. This program gives away thousands of scholarship dollars to students across the state. A random drawing from the names of students who attend the college fairs determines who is awarded. Both high school juniors and seniors are eligible to sign up.
The scholarships are made possible by the donations from sponsors. These sponsors and partners are: Montana University System, GEAR UP, Office of Public Instruction, Reach Higher Montana, Montana Youth Apprenticeship Partnership and the Montana Post Secondary Educational Opportunities Council (MPSEOC).