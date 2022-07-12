The theme of the 2022 Swim Day celebration is “There’s Gnome Place Like Home,” and the Fairfield Junior Women’s Club members and friends hope those attending will feel right at home participating in all the activities planned for July 14-16.
Once again, the proceeds from the three-day event will go to the Fairfield swimming pool. The Swim Day celebration typically raises around $20,000. Half or more is given to the town of Fairfield to help defray the costs of general operation and pool employee wages. The remainder of the profit is reserved for repairs and improvements at the pool. Often those are high-cost items that would not be possible without the funds raised during Swim Day.
The town is anticipating a maintenance need for the filters after the pool closes for this season that could cost upward of $10,000.
The most recent upgrades at the pool included an addition of a slide and upgrades to meet federal handicap-access standards in the locker rooms and restrooms. The slide was funded through donations and fundraising, and the town covered $92,926 of the cost of the handicap-access total cost of $106,151. The remainder came from $12,500 in grants and $725 in donations.
The Group of the Bench for 2022, being honored as parade grand marshals, is five women who have actively been involved in Swim Day planning and leadership roles for years. Tagged as the “Swim Day Good Works Group” in the nomination letter, those being recognized are Kelly McInerney, Kim Ralph, Sherlyn Lear, Marci Shaw and Vonnie Jacobson. See the feature story on this group inside today’s paper.
There are several new events and returning events for all ages. New this year is a children’s triathlon on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Also new on Thursday is trivia at the Harvest Hills Golf Course at 7:30 p.m.
Returning for the second year are inflatable water slides in the park on Friday and Saturday. The fun run is coming back on Saturday at 8 a.m. Saturday afternoon will see the return of keg hockey after many years of absence. There will also be a corn-hole tournament, kids games, bingo, a car show and craft booths.
The following are activities planned for Swim Day 2022:
Thursday, July 14
Triathlon: A new event for the kids (ages 3-17) with four heats for different age groups. Participants will swim, bike and run. It costs $5 to participate. The triathlon will start at the Fairfield swimming pool at 5:30 p.m. The kids’ triathlon is being sponsored by Front Range Assisted Living. Registration for the triathlon can be made online at https://bit.ly/39OrpTq or by filing out a form and paying at the Fairfield Town Office or the Fairfield swimming pool. Payments can also be made through Venmo (@Kristen-Ostberg-2) or PayPal (through the app or by looking up kristenaostberg@gmail.com). There will be registration the day of the event, but it is hoped those planning to attend will take advantage of the pre-registration to make it easier for the organizers.
Family Pool Party: Open to all ages, from 6:30-9 p.m. The lifeguards will host the party that will feature an outdoor movie.
Trivia: Another new event this year is Swim Day Trivia at 7:30 p.m. at Harvest Hills golf course. There will be seven rounds of fun and exciting trivia. Groups of two to eight people are welcome. “Prizes to be won, fun to be had,” organizer Callie Lagge said. Trivia is $10 a person. Those interested are asked to contact Lagge at 208-670-0985 to reserve a table.
Friday, July 15
Inflatable water slides: Two large inflatable water sides will be in the Fairfield Town Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a cost of $10 a person. All enjoying the fun will need wrist bands that will be sold at the Fairfield pool.
Golf scramble: A four-person golf scramble will be held on Friday, July 15, with a shotgun start at 4 p.m. The scramble costs $50 a person for nine holes of golf and dinner delivered to the course. There will also be team mulligans at $10 each (two max per team) and individual mulligans at $10 each (one per person.) Registration forms are available at the golf course or by calling or by texting 406-868-1946. Registration will also be held the day of the scramble starting at 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Fun run: The 5K run will start at 8 a.m. and the one-mile run/walk shortly thereafter. Both races begin at the Town Park and cost $15 per person. Registration for the runs can be made online at https://bit.ly/39OrpTq or by filing out a form and paying at the Fairfield Town Office or the Fairfield swimming pool. Payments can also be made through Venmo (@Kristen-Ostberg-2) or PayPal (through the app or by looking up kristenaostberg@gmail.com). There will be registration the day of the event, but it is hoped those planning to attend will take advantage of the pre-registration to make it easier for the organizers.
Parade: The Swim Day parade will go down Main Street at 10:30 a.m. Lineup for the parade starts at 8:30 a.m. behind the grain bins with judging at 10 a.m. There is no registration for the parade. Judges will select the winning entries in a number of categories and a traveling trophy will be presented to the best commercial float.
Food in the park: Hamburgers, hot dogs, Polish dogs and tacos in a bag will be sold in the park. Tables will be set up in the community hall for those wishing to sit down while eating. There will also be pop and water available in the park.
Silent and live auction: Silent auction will be held on the street between the community hall and park throughout the afternoon. A live auction will be held during the program. The Swim Day committee is collecting silent and live auction items along with raffle items. Donations can be dropped off at Fairfield Drug Store through July 15. All are welcome to participate in the Gnome craft contest. You can enter any type of homemade gnome. Gnomes must be turned into the Fairfield Drug Store by July 8 to be judged and displayed. They will be sold during the silent and live auction. The top three crafters will receive local gift certificates or Chamber Bucks.
Corn-hole: A corn-hole tournament will be held in the park starting after 11:30 a.m. It costs $30 a team or $15 a person. Pre-registration can be made with Callie Lagge at 208-670-0985 or in the park before the event starting at 9 a.m.
Keg hockey: The Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department will hold a keg hockey tournament on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. in the street between the tennis courts and UCC basketball court/parking lot. Teams of two or more people of all ages can register for $20 a team at the Fairfield Town Office. The VFD will also take registration before the 1 p.m. start. Teams will compete in rounds to see whose group can win the battle of pushing an empty aluminum keg with the stream of water from a charged fire hose. This will be a cool, wet, family-friendly activity. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top teams.
Car show: Plans are underway for the annual car show to be held on Saturday near the park. Tony Hershey is organizing the event and can be reached at 406-868-3390. To participate in prizes for the show, an entry fee of $10 is charged.
Inflatable water slides: Two large inflatable water sides will be in the Fairfield Town Park from noon to 5 p.m. for a cost of $10 a person. All enjoying the fun will need wrist bands that will be sold at the Fairfield pool.
Bingo: The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring bingo in the park from
1:00 to 2:30 p.m. with prizes for the winners.
Kids games: A variety of kids games will be held in the park from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets for the games are $1 and will be sold in the park.
Face painting: The Fairfield High School art club will do face painting near the gazebo.
Free swimming: There will be free swimming at the pool throughout the afternoon.
Tennis ball drop: A tennis ball drop for a prize will be held following the program near the tennis courts.
Craft tables: Vendors will have booths set up in the park and community hall throughout the afternoon.
Program: A variety of local entertainment along with announcement of raffle ticket winners and live auction will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the park. Brian Kirkhorn will be the MC for the program. Brian Beerman and the Frosty Mugs will also be on stage and providing music during the program.
Dance: Brian Beerman and the Frosty Mugs will play for a dance in the park starting at 8 p.m.