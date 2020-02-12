The Fairfield High School wrestling team finished in third place at the Northern B-C Divisional Tournament held Feb. 8 at Conrad and advances five wrestlers to the All-State Tournament in Billings Feb. 14-15.
The Eagles had 98 points, behind Cut Bank in first with 157 points and Simms in second with 102.
The top four placers in each weight class advance to state.
Taking the divisional title at 113 pounds was Miguel Ramos. Ramos won by decision 11-5 over Cameron Mikesell from Malta/Whitewater.
At 103 pounds Max Giles placed second. He lost the championship round by fall to Trevor O’Hara from Fort Benton/Big Sandy.
Gage Banner placed fourth at 132 pounds. He was defeated by Cut Bank’s Jacob Hjartarson by fall.
Miguel Perez placed second in the 152-pound weight class. Andrew Anderson from Cut Bank won by decision over Perez, 11-5.
Rounding out at those going to state is Kolter Bouma at 205 pounds. He took second place, losing the championship match to Brett Monroe from Valier by fall.
Other Fairfield wrestlers placing but not advancing were — 126: Aiden Copenhaver, fifth; 138: Cael Giles, fifth; 145: Malaki Hvamsted, fifth; 160: Shawn Ruby, sixth; 285: Thomas Troy, fifth.
Beau Peace at 132 pounds, Giavante Evans at 160 pounds and Cole Troy at 170 pounds competed at the divisional tournament for the Eagles but didn’t place.