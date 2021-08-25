The second-place Class B football team from the 2020 season, the Fairfield/Augusta High School Eagles have 33 boys out for 2021, including a handful of starters.
Second-year Fairfield Coach Greg Misner is excited to return to the gridiron having just completed the first week of two-day practices. He believes they have a well-balanced team and despite losing a great deal of talent with the graduation of last year’s seniors, they should be tough and competitive again this season.
“Our motto is we don’t rebuild, we reload,” Misner said. “The boys have a positive attitude, good work ethic and know what it takes to be on top in Class B.”
Seniors Daniel Faith, Miguel Perez and Kaelob Flores were key players for the Eagles last season and will be leaders on this year’s team. There are seven seniors playing along with 13 juniors, with the remaining 13 players coming from the sophomores and freshmen. Fairfield is once again in a cooperative agreement with Augusta with one player from there participating.
One position the Eagles will have to fill is that of quarterback. Misner said juniors Cole Neal and Cooper Christensen are battling for the position. It isn’t a bad place to be with two players fighting hard to win the spot, he added. “We had a good camp this summer and practice is starting off strong too,” he said.
Misner said the Eagles will be in the hunt for the conference title again this year but know they will have strong competition from the likes of Malta and Glasgow. Overall for Class B, Misner says Manhattan will still be loaded and will be a top contender for the state title. Eureka looks to be good too, along with Florence-Carlton and Huntley Project, the coach added. He believes Fairfield/Augusta can be right there in the mix.
Returning assistant coaches are Tim Love from Augusta and Fairfield teacher Justin Harpster. Tanner Mayer, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Eagles and at the college level played for Montana Tech as a defensive back, is a new assistant this year. Misner said Mayer will be working with the quarterbacks and defensive backs.
The Eagles’ first game will be against Missoula Loyola at home on Sept. 3. Kickoff for the game will be at 6 p.m. The team’s first home conference game will be Sept. 24 against Conrad and the school will also celebrate homecoming that week.