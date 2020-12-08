The Dutton/Brady school board updated on COVID-19 issues, including preparations for remote learning, the conclusion of fall sports and progress on a bus barn during the Nov. 16 meeting.
Elementary Principal Karen Lee complimented the staff, saying they were well organized for remote school practice day. “Most students knew how to find what they needed, attended their meetings and completed their work,” Lee said.
The principal shared some concerns the district is considering in the event that school must go to remote learning. These concerns mainly stemmed from technology issues, including some families not having internet access, daycare with internet supervision and students being confused about the schedule. Lee said the district is planning another practice day and will try using the regular daily schedule.
Superintendent Erica Allen informed the board that three of the district’s distance learning students returned to in-school learning at the beginning of the second quarter. She praised teacher Joni Gordon of Fairfield, who is overseeing the distance learning for five schools in the region. Five students are still participating in this distance learning program.
She gave an update on staff members who have been in quarantine and noted that both colony schools have students back in the building. “We continue to follow established safety protocols to promote in-school learning,” Allen said.
Allen informed the board she had applied for and received a $20,000 Child Age Care During Out Of School Time grant that will be used for the afterschool program. The district is required to spend the entire grant before Dec. 31 and plans to use the funds to pay the program salaries for September through December and purchase supplies.
Athletic directors Reid and Linda Michel reviewed the end of the fall volleyball and football seasons. Reid said they would complete the coaches’ evaluations and plan a virtual awards assembly. He also gave an update on the junior high basketball season (which is underway) and the Montana High School Association guidelines for winter sports slated to begin playing after the first of the year. Reid said MHSA emphasized that schools must follow county health department guidelines when determining safety and attendance. Linda said when determining audience sizes and other local issues associated with basketball, the district will likely need to submit a plan to the Teton County Health Department for approval.
Superintendent Allen said the committee has finalized plans for the construction of a bus barn. The committee’s goal is to put this project out for bid in January, with a June 30 completion date. “At this time, we foresee building the bus barn shell with electricity, a cement work pad and walled partition between bays two and three in the first year and adding cement, insulation and upgrading the workstation in consecutive years,” Allen said.
She also emphasized they are being told the cost of supplies are currently higher, given delays due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Allen said the committee’s plans to delay the bidding process a few months with the hope that prices will improve.
In other business, the board:
•Said the district is working with Bob Scott to cover the cost of repairs for the cement project.
•Approved the resignation of Amy Griffin, a teacher at Midway Colony, and the hiring of Lindsey Gonzales as an aide. Gonzales could possibility work as a bus driver in the future.
•Considered several polices dealing with federal Title I funds and Title IX. It was noted the district superintendent will serve as the district Title IX coordinator and final decision maker and the elementary principal will act as the investigator. The two administrators are taking the appropriate training needed for the positions.