With summer winding down, the Augusta Branch Library has several programs planned for August.
Jane Lawther, LPC, will present a dream program, “Let’s Dream Again Like We Did Last Month” on Aug. 18 from 3-5 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring a dream to share. More blank dream journals will be provided.
The book group selection is “Piranesi” by Suzanna Clarke. A discussion will be held on Aug. 31 at noon. Free copies of the book are available at the Augusta library.
Story Time will be held on Thursdays at 11 a.m.
The librarian invited everyone to check out the rotating walk and read stories up outside the library — “Snail Crossing,” “Just Ask” and “Sulwe.” Contact the Augusta Library for dates, times and details of these events.
The supply drive for Bright Eyes Pet & Rehab in Choteau will continue through the end of August. A list of needed items can be found at the library.
Holly Herring, branch manager for the Lewis & Clark Library Augusta Branch, invites everyone to use the new “Little Free Library” in front of Library. “There are books for all ages,” she said. “Take a book and leave a book.”
Community members are invited to contact Deva McKnight if they would like to donate toward and/or be involved in the Friends of the Augusta Library. McKnight can be reached at montanadeva04@gmail.com or called at 909-223-9734.
Herring said the Friends of the Augusta Library will be doing a book sale at Peddlers On Main on Aug. 7 starting at 10 a.m. in front of the library.
The Augusta Library is open: Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; Monday, 3-7 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.; closed Friday and Saturday.
For additional information, call the Augusta Library Branch at 406-562-3348 or email Herring at hherring@lclibrary.org.