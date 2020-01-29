The Dutton Civic Club members met on Jan. 13 and began the year with newly elected officers.
Members elected Tom DeMars as president, Mike Campbell as vice president, Kathy DeMars as treasurer and Colleen Campbell as secretary.
The group has 14 members and welcomes others who want to help the small community thrive.
Ongoing projects include the coming installation of new street signs within town boundaries, the formation of a pool fundraising committee and a Dutton birthday calendar that should be ready for delivery in February.
The group is again offering a $500 high school scholarship. If interested, contact Leslee Weber, the Dutton/Brady school counselor, for additional information.
The next Dutton Civic Club meeting is Feb. 10 at 6:45 p.m. at the Dutton Senior Center.