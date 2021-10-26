For those planning to attend the annual trunk-or-treat Sunday, Oct. 31, in Fairfield the magical world of Harry Potter will be one of the highlights of the evening.
Sponsored by the Fairfield Junior Women’s Club, the Halloween event, open to young and old alike, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the road between the Fairfield Town Park and Fairfield Community Hall.
At least a half a dozen or more businesses, organizations and individuals have indicated they plan to participate and will be handing out candy to the youngsters as the travel through the center of town.
Mega Harry Potter fans Luhi “Irwin” and Fauneil (Gleason) Purcell of Fairfield have been working on their “trunk or treat” for months. In fact, their layout is so large they are renting the backroom of the Fairfield Community Hall and will transform it into The Three Broomsticks Tavern & Inn. In the Harry Potter books and movies, the popular inn and pub in the all-wizarding village of Hogsmeade is often frequented by students from the neighboring Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Luhi Purcell said the youngsters and adults cannot walk into the pub and buy their butterbeer with muggle money. Those who wish to visit the pub must first collect a gold galleon from the Gringotts Bank booth to enter the Scottish pub. Once inside the pub their galleon will purchase a mug of Butterbeer. The trick-or-treaters will also receive a “brass knut” to take home. To be assured there is enough for everyone to enjoy visitors are asked to stop by just once during the evening.
Luhi said the backroom will be completely transformed. Over the past month or more he has handcrafted a bar and tables. He has also collected items from online sales and transformed other he had to complete the transformation.
Luhi recalled how he began his love for the Harry Potter series. He said he was dating Fauneil when the fourth book was released. “Fauneil was staying up till the wee hours of the morning reading the book and I was giving her a bad time,” he recalled. She dared Luhi to read the first book and see if he could put it down. “I was hooked, couldn’t put the books down and have been a fan ever since,” he laughed.
Luhi and Fauneil have visited Harry Potter World at Universal Studios several times and brought their three children for some of those visits.
The first year the Purcells took part in Trunk-or-Treat, they had a Harry Potter themed display with the famous Hogwarts Sorting Hat. The sentient hat at Hogwarts magically determines which of the four school Houses each new student will enter.
In 2019 the Fairfield couple went over the top with their trunk-or-treat creation, depicting Ollivander’s wand shop. Each visitor was matched with the perfect wand. The new wizards and witches each received a demonstration of how to use their new wand — if successful, they could turn a lamp on and off with a flick of their wrist. Luhi personally hand crafted close to 200 wands.
He said this year’s venture is a little more costly purchasing the fixings for enough ingredients for 500 to enjoy. Several Fairfield businesses — Front Range Assisted Living, Frontier Family Practice, Jen Barnett Realtor, Blooms and Blossoms and Circle B Saw and Tree — are helping by sponsoring the pub.
For those who haven’t read the Harry Potter novels they may wish to know what butterbeer taste like. The non-alcoholic drink is described as tasting “a little bit like less-sickly butterscotch.” They have purchased 144 bottles of Cream Soda and two cases of Italian Butterscotch syrup to use in the creation of the butterbeer. They will also use four gallons of whipping cream, 12 bottles of butterscotch ice cream topping and two pounds of powdered sugar.
A little disappointing for Luhi is that he will not be able to see the smiles and wow expressions of the visitors’ faces on Halloween, he was recently diagnosed with a breakthrough COVID-19 case and will be in quarantine. He assured his followers on Facebook to have no fear, they have a plan — and hoping the illustrious and beautiful Fauneil Gleason does not get COVID too, he added. He is thankful to a great group of volunteers who will help his wife — Val Anderson, Vicki Anderson, Kelly Rapp and Katie Dailey, to mention a few. They will carry on without him. The couple’s sophomore son McCann and three of his friends will set up pub. Purcell had planned to play the role of Orpheus Diggle and hand out the galleons.
“We were 95% ready to go so it will go off just fine with all who have volunteered to help,” Luhi said.
Believe me this will not be the final year; the Purcell family is already making plans for next year. “We are dreaming of turning the community hall into Hogsmeade Village featuring The Three Broomsticks, the Ollivanders wand shop and Honeydukes candy shop,” Luhi said.
It is not too early to volunteer to help sponsor next year’s Trunk-or-Treat. Contact Luhi or Fauneil if you are interested.
With just a few days before Halloween, Harry Potter fans, your mouths can start watering in anticipation of having a famous butterbeer.