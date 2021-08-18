The Augusta Area Historical Society will host a book signing for Candi Zion, the author of “In Between People: The Métis of Central Montana” on Monday, Aug. 23, from 5-7 p.m. at the Augusta Museum.
Zion’s book is a historical documentation of the Metis (Native American and European ancestry) people fleeing persecution by the Canadian government over land and political issues, and the journeys that brought them to settle Central Montana beginning in 1879.
The book examines the origin of the Métis people and their devout Catholic faith, subsequent involvement with Louis Riel and petitions for land grants, methods of economic provision and the Métis role in establishing Lewistown and relationships with Granville Stuart and Fort Maginnis.
Zion interviewed descendants of the early Métis settlers, Granville Stuart and others who shared personal accounts which were transcribed and included in this document. They discuss family histories and reveal untold stories about their ancestors and themselves. Strong work ethics, tough living, tragedy, elders close mouthed about the Native lineage, education, an unmarked mass Métis grave, military service and prejudice are subjects of discussion by the interviewees and make a most interesting read.
If the name Zion sounds familiar, it should. Zion’s dad, Scotty, was raised in the Choteau area and raised his family in and around Great Falls, Choteau and Augusta. His claim to fame is being a house mover (which included the Wagons West Motel in Augusta and other buildings) and he authored four books, which his daughter edited and illustrated.
Zion has a passion for history, especially that of Native American people and the Métis. At an early age she was intrigued and steeped in the history of the 19th century Métis settlements located in the proximity of their family cabin on the Rocky Mountain Front. Scotty Zion hired several Métis men from Choteau and Hill 57 in Great Falls for his moving crews for jobs that were backbreaking. Zion holds the Métis in high regard and appreciates their work ethic and loyalty to her dad.
Zion received an honors degree from Barrett College and a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University as well as a master’s degree in historic preservation from the same. She worked as the Missoula Historic Preservation officer and managed the historic facilities program for the Navajo Nation Historic Preservation department as an independent consultant documenting and surveying numerous neighborhoods and historic buildings and conducted archaeological surveys and oral interview projects through CZ Consulting.
The Augusta Area Historical Society members are excited to host Zion for the presentation and signing of her book and encourage the public to attend. The museum is located at 261 Fleming St. Those attending are encouraged to come early to tour the museum.