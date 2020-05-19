Greenfield Elementary School will hold an eighth-grade graduation ceremony on May 26, at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
The eighth-grade graduates and the family members residing in their households will be allowed to attend.
The graduates are: Brynlee Bakken, McCoy Banner, Kayle Brown, Kaylie Bender, Riley Harrell, Emilee Lear, Wyatt Murphy, Blake Pearson, Madelena Preston, Rose Troyer, Maya Wilson and Heidi Zimmerman.
The program will consist of a commencement speaker and slideshow featuring each of the students.