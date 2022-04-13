The Pondera Players will perform the hit musical, “Mamma Mia!” at the Orpheum Theatre/Weigand Auditorium in Conrad on April 28, 29, and 30 at 7 p.m. and on May 1 at 2 p.m.
Advance tickets go on sale April 1 at Folklore, Olson’s Drug, the Orpheum Theatre or by calling 406-278-3445. Remaining tickets will be sold at the door. The ticket cost is $12 for adults and $10 for students.
“Mamma Mia!” is the ultimate feel-good musical that will have you dancing and jiving along to all your favorite ABBA hits. The plot follows a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her wedding, with the possibility that any of them could be her father. The bride-to-be’s mother owns a villa on a Greek Island that is falling apart. The mother is unaware of the invitees, and that’s where the fun begins!
Returning director Wayne Reynolds was very pleased at the number of people from Pondera, Teton, Toole and Glacier counties who auditioned for this “Having the time of your life” show. The actors, singers, dancers, set designers, lights and sound, costume design, and make-up artists include David Arends, Jane Arends, Sally Aschim, Bev Bargas, Geary Bargas, Connor Bridge, Emily Deakin, Del Denson, Kindel DeVries, Kim Dixon, Rhonda Grainger, Jaynie Gollehon, Sam Gouchenour, Lida Holst, Helen Isaacson, Laura Jerome, Karen Lee, Roland Lee, Bethany Mason, Bill McLean, Kira Mills, Wendy Paulsen, Kya Pavo, Casey Rasmussen, Tatyana Rohrer, Julia Salois, Avery Schram, Aaron Shafer, Anne Stordahl, Brayden Stordahl, Brylee Stordahl and Kit Workman.
Through their dedication and talent, this cast of “Mamma Mia!” will transform the musical into something more than just a light-hearted story of love and friendship. Each volunteer will contribute to making an amazing night out for the whole family.
More information is available on the Pondera Players Facebook and Instagram pages.