Six 2020 area seniors were awarded “Live Love Laugh Like Lauryn Goldhahn” scholarships in the amount of $500 each.
Taylor Simmons, Clay Paddock and Kenna Pitcher, all from Fairfield; Taylor Noyes from Townsend; Carlee Blodgett from Rapelje and Ava Graham from Red Lodge were the recipients.
The scholarship is given in honor of Lauryn Goldhahn, the daughter of Pat and Windie Goldhahn of Fairfield, who died from injuries suffered in a car accident in August of 2016. This memorial scholarship is designed to encourage students to: live, laugh and love every day; to make time for the things that are important; to tell their family they love them; to be a best friend. The scholarships have been awarded annually since 2017.
There was a tie this year for the fifth scholarship, so they decided to award a sixth scholarship for $500, Pat Goldhahn said. He thanked the 20-plus committee members for reading the 26 applications that were finalists.
“These are extremely difficult for the committee members to decide on,” Goldhahn said. “We all read them, and then everyone sends in their results by ranking their top five with point values.”