After a very long year of social events and outings being canceled, many are looking to get out and enjoy life again. The Blackfoot Valley Optimist Club of Lincoln wants to help by hosting an exciting outdoor adventure for off-road vehicles on May 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Optimist Club Off Road Scavenger Hunt is a perfect adventure for the whole family. You can ride UTVs, four-wheelers and dirt bikes. The event was the brainchild of Optimist member Chad Sutej. “We wanted to raise money for the kids and create an event for people to get out and have fun. We’re tired of sitting around and we want to get out and do things,” Sutej said.
Everyone will meet at Hooper Park in downtown Lincoln for registration. After registering, participants get a map and can head out to explore 12 to 15 spots around Lincoln marked by banners where they will pick up a numbered ticket. The event will end up back at Hooper Park at 5 p.m. for prize drawings. Sutej reminds participants that they also must follow all local laws regarding off-road vehicles and should not ride on private property without permission.
There are lots of prizes, including a $250 car detail, Arctic cooler, custom built bench, an artisan blacksmithed rock table by Carl Templeton, a custom Jesse Sallin quilt, a 50/50 raffle and lots more. Winners must be present to win.
The Blackfoot Valley Optimist Club is a member of Optimist International. This organization started in 2019 and has already had a great impact in the community. “The funds from events like this go directly back into the community,” said club President Shayne Lindsay. The group’s mission is to raise funds to improve the lives of children in the Upper Blackfoot Valley.