Nine seniors graduated from Power High School during the 2022 commencement ceremony on May 21.
Superintendent/Principal Loren Dunk welcomed the school board members, faculty, family, friends and community members who filled the gymnasium. Dunk, who is leaving after 13 years as the school’s administrator, especially thanked the seniors for their “nice parting gift” in his office of a “few” sticky notes.
With a smile on his face, Dunk assured the graduates they would like his response. Fast forwarding to end of the ceremony found the seniors smiling when they discovered a “few” sticky notes upon opening their diplomas while posing for pictures on stage.
The class salutatorian Herb Carlsson and valedictorian Amara Bodkins spoke during the graduation ceremony. Each highlighted the accomplishments of their fellow students along with pointing out the mark the class has left on the school.
Graduating with Carlsson and Bodkins, who have attended Power since kindergarten were: Spencer Lehnerz and Clayton Jensen, who have also attended Power all 13 years; Laci Strong, came in first grade; Samantha Roos, came in fifth grade; Brodi Niebau, came in eighth grade; Aquinnah DeQuattro, joined them the second half of this year; and Antonella DeRose, who joined them this year as an exchange student from Italy.
Carlsson reminded the audience this class has been through a lot. “Throughout our time together we have experienced, ironically 22 different teachers, two different lobby floors, 22 class members and two years of pandemic,” he said. “A year of so many twos.” One thing the class didn’t see in multiples Carlsson said was the school principal. “We have only experienced one principal (Loren Dunk) who saw our class go all the way through the grades,” he said.
Bodkins not only shared stories of her classmates but also offered a few inspirational tips and thanked the teachers and staff who helped them during their years at Power.
“Family, friends and community, thank you for supporting my class throughout our high school experience,” Bodkins said. “We have been through a lot these past few years with COVID and having things return to normal again, many ups and downs. You have all been here along the way. We are so blessed to be a part of such a welcoming, tight knit community who attends our sporting events, concerts and is so supportive. Thank you for always standing behind us and encouraging us all to accomplish our goals.”
Bodkins also noted graduation day is mostly about reminiscing about the past, but equally important on this day is to look forward to our future. “We have come a long ways, but we still have so much left to learn and many more memories to make,” she said.
In her opening remarks of the commencement address, Power Public School English teacher Joni Olson said she tried to imagine what message the graduates would like to hear today. “I could monopolize this time advocating for the mass acceptance of Howard Gardiner’s theory of multiple intelligences, but as all of you here consider the accomplished graduates before you, how each one shines in a different environment, I believe you see living testaments to the truth of that theory,” she said. “So rather than remain on my soapbox about multiple intelligences, I choose to celebrate the graduates — and if that celebration sometimes wanders off to a bit of a roast of our graduates — well, all the more fun!”
With that in mind, Olson shared insights into the personalities and traits she discovered through her involvement with each of the graduates. She shared stories and quotes illustrating her impressions, many that drew responses of laughter or smiles on the faces of those sitting in the gymnasium.
Olson thanked the seniors for the five years she spent with them in the classroom and watching them grow. “It has been an honor and a pleasure,” she said. “I am confident you will continue with your impressive work ethic and build for yourselves the life you choose.”
The three inductees into the Power Hall of Fame — Isabel Beerman, Marge Simonson and Dennis “Bud” Williams — were introduced and background of each was read by Carla Pfeifle during the ceremony.
A musical selection was sung by vocal quartet under the direction of music teacher Melissa Gilbert.
Power Schools Counselor Whitney Brewer presented the seniors with scholarships and awards during graduation. The recipients for 2022 were:
Amara Bodkins — Boe Brothers 4-H, Montana University System STEM and Healthcare over four years, Montana State University Premier Scholarship renewable for four years, Boe Brothers Scholarship over two years, D.P. Fabrick Scholarship Endowment, Mountain View Co-op, Sun River Electric Co-op, Rachelle Hager Memorial Student Leadership award and scholarship, Reach Higher Montana, Greenfields Irrigation District, Terri and Joan Weber, MECA Memorial, Power Educators Association, American Legion Auxiliary Post 103, Jerry Richardson Sportsmanship Award and Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizenship Nominee.
Brayden Carlsson — Boe Brothers over two years, SREC and Emma Siebenaller music award.
Brodi Niebaum — MSU Premier renewable for four years, MSU Treasure renewable for four years, 3 Rivers Banner, SREC, Pepsi and HOPA.
Samantha Roos — SREC and Steve Timmerman Memorial.