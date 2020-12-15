Need a little help getting in the Christmas spirit? The Fairfield Junior Women’s Club has just the ticket. The club is sponsoring a visit with Santa and the Fairfield Festival of Lights on the evening of Friday, Dec. 18.
With the annual Christmas Stroll canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the club members still wanted to find a way to celebrate the season while holding an event everyone can enjoy safely.
Santa will arrive at the Fairfield Town Park with the help of the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department around 6 p.m. Santa will be in the gazebo for children to come and visit with from outside the gazebo. He will have his “big red mailbox” for youngsters to place their letters in. Those visiting Santa are asked to be mindful of social distancing while in line.
For the Festival of Lights, area businesses and residents, both in and out of town, were encouraged to add their place to the “light map.” Each light display was assigned a number for people to use when driving around and voting on their favorites. There is no time set up for the Festival of Lights. Everyone is encouraged to enjoy the evening and drive carefully. As of Monday, Dec. 14, there were 30 plus houses registered so far.
“Thanks to a generous community member, we have gift cards to Fairfield businesses Cinders and Faster Basset to add to the prizes for the top three displays,” said Junior Women’s President Helen Music. The prizes include $50 to Cinders and two $20 gift cards to Faster Basset and other Christmas goodies.
Music said the response has been positive, with a good turnout of participants. Maps will be available on the Fairfield Junior Women’s Facebook page or a hard copy can be picked up at the Fairfield town office.
Voters can submit their top three light display selections on the Junior Women’s Facebook page or submit their votes in the town office drop box by Monday, Dec. 21. Winners will be announced on Dec. 21.