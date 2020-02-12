The Fairfield School Board will hold a superintendent search committee meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. in the school media center.
Superintendent Les Meyer resigned his position during the Feb. 10 regular meeting effective June 30. Meyer has accepted the same position at Frenchtown.
Board Chairman Jerry Shaw said the committee plans to discuss their options of hiring from within the school system or doing an external search.
Shaw informed the board during the regular meeting Feb. 13, current high school Principal Dustin Gordon was interested in the positions. Gordon answered a number of questions from board members during an open discussion at that meeting. Elementary Principal Courtney Bake was also asked if she was interested. She said she supports promoting from within and before the board elected to do an outside search she would consider filing.
Board members Chad Becker, Robert Gardner and Keith Giles were appointed to the search committee.
The meeting is open to the public. Shaw encouraged those wishing to share their opinion to attend the board meeting.
No action can be taken at the search committee meeting.