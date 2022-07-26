The University of Providence Rise Up volleyball camps are scheduled for August in Great Falls.
The camps were created by UP Agros head volleyball coach Arunas Duda to provide positive instruction, in-depth training and to grow the sport of volleyball.
The All Skills youth camp for first through eighth grades is Aug. 1-3 and the high school camp is Aug 4-5 for eighth grade through high school. Both camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CMR High School.
According to Duda, athletes will be given the opportunity to work with knowledgeable and passionate coaches to develop the beginner levels of play to the elite athletes striving to improve for their high school or club seasons.
“Each camper will have the opportunity to learn from, play with and get to know experienced and knowledgeable coaches and players from the University of Providence,” Duda said.
A new addition to the camp is evening elite game sessions with the Argos. These sessions will be held on Aug. 4 and 5 from 6:30-8 p.m. There will be an additional charge for the evening sessions.
For more information and to register for the camp go to, https://www.riseupvbcamps.com.