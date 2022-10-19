The Fairfield Elementary School’s annual Scholastic Book Fair is in coordination with Parent-Teacher Conferences Nov. 1-3 in the elementary library.
Activities throughout the week include Monday, Oct. 31, book preview and “wish list” day; Tuesday, Nov. 1, parent-teacher conference sales day from 1-7 p.m. and family shopping from 4-7 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 2, sale times before school from 7-8:15 a.m., noon recess from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.; and after school from 4-6 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 3, final sale day to purchase onsite with sale times before school from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and noon recess from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Parents sending a check with their child on Wednesday or Thursday are asked to please make it payable to Fairfield School.
All for Books will again be part of the Book Fair’s activities. They ask those participating to consider donating into the “All for Books” containers at the Book Fair or Classroom Change Drive. The money collected will be used to purchase books for the school district’s elementary library or classroom libraries.
“A successful Book Fair helps our school raise funds for library books and supports our Accelerated Reader program with prizes to encourage more reading by our students,” said Fairfield School Library/Media Specialist Dianne Bremer.
The Book Fair days will be extended this year by the ability to shop online. Online Book Fair purchases will be added to the school’s in-house purchases. Online shopping is available from Nov. 1-14. The link is https://bookfairs.scholastic.com/bf/fairfieldelementaryschool10.