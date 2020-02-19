The Fairfield Junior Women’s Club and friends will once again spearhead the organization of the 2020 Fairfield Swim Days celebration.
An organizational meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the Fairfield town office. The chairpeople of the various events from the Thursday night dinner to the golf tournament, corn hole tourney, car show, children’s games, parade, pool party, raffles, breakfast and dinner in the hall are encouraged to attend.
Also planned during the annual summer celebration is an all-school reunion. The Swim Day committee will be working with the organizers of the reunion to make the weekend work for both groups.
The organizers will once again be looking for sponsors for the various activities. They appreciate the support of local business and individuals who help cover the cost so all of the funds raised can go towards the Fairfield swimming pool.
If you can’t attend the meeting but are interested in helping, contact Vonnie Jacobson at 590-2019, Sherlyn Lear at 590-1212 or any of the Junior Women’s Club members.