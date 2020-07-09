The Montana Chamber Foundation has canceled the 2020 Governors’ Cup. The necessary restrictions to hold large events and the recent rise in cases of COVID-19 have culminated in the decision to cancel.
According to the Chamber Foundation press release, the committee will take the time to explore, refresh and implement new ideas to make the 32nd annual cup in 2021 the best event yet. They hope those planning to attend will mark their calendars for July 29, 30 and 31, 2021 at Flathead Valley Community College, Buffalo Hill, Meadow Lake and Eagle Bend.
If you have paid your sponsorship fees, you have the option to either carry over your 2020 registration fees to the 2021 Governors' Cup or receive a full refund. Please notify Stacye Dorrington, at Stacy3@montanachamber.com or Ed Bartlett, at efbartlett@charter.net, with your preference before July 24. After this date, the 2020 registration fee will be applied to the 2021 Governor's Cup registration.
If you have any questions or comments, please contact Ed Bartlett or Todd O'Hair at Todd@montanachamber.com.