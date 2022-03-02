Coming into the Northern C divisional tournament in Great Falls as the number one seed from the 10C tournament, the Augusta High School girls team found the competition fierce and despite playing two close games, lost both contests.
The Lady Elks opened against Cascade in the first round. The two teams were even in the first quarter, each scoring eight points. Cascade took a slight edge going into the locker room at half time, 20-17. The Badgers extended their lead by the end of the third quarter by three more points, 33-28. Augusta battled back in the final quarter, outscoring Cascade 12-10 and lost the contest by just three points, 43-40.
The loss dropped Augusta into loser-out action against Fort Benton. Fort Benton went on to finish fourth in the tournament of 10 teams who had placed in the top two or three at their respective 8C, 9C and 10C district tournaments.
During the contest with Augusta, the Fort Benton girls came out strong in the first half, scoring 12 points in each quarter while holding Augusta to eight points per quarter. Returning in the second half, Fort Benton extended their lead to 34-22. Both teams had a final surge in the fourth quarter with Fort Benton scoring 19 points and Augusta 18 for a final score of 53-40.
The Lady Elks had even scoring in the game against Cascade with Kody Morris the only player in double figures with 12 points. Dayna Mills added eight points and Abigail Barrett and Gracie Orem each dropped in six points.
In the contest against Fort Benton, Kodee Shalz and Dayna Mills were in double figures, each scoring 11 points. Barrett scored eight points in that contest and Hattie Orem scored seven.
STATISTICS
Augusta 8-9-11-12 — 40
Cascade 8-12-13-10 — 43
Augusta — Abigail Barrett 6, Hattie Orem 2, Gracie Orem 6, Kodee Shalz 4, Dayna Mills 8, Sallie Orem 2, Kody Morris 12. Totals: 16 4/8.
Cascade — Sophia Mortag 9, Kayleen McKamey 2, Awbrey Hamlett 2, Katie Skasick 2, Alaina Barger 10, Harlie Jackson 18. Totals: 18 9/20.
Fouls: Augusta 20, Cascade 12. Fouled out: H. Orem. Three-point goals: Barrett 2, G. Orem 2, Jackson 6.
Augusta 8-8-6-18 — 40
Fort Benton 12-12-10-19 — 53
Augusta — Abigail Barrett 8, Hattie Orem 7, Gracie Orem 1, Kodee Shalz 11, Dayna Mills 11, Sallie Orem 2. Totals: 14 9/13.
Fort Benton — Casha Corder 15, Hailee Wang 8, Ashlee Wang 9, Sarah Clark 2, Samantha Veilleux 2, Kylynn Nack 6, Lina Vaughn 2. Cloe Kalanick 4, Kaydyn LeFurgey 5. Totals: 14 21/32.
Fouls: Augusta 22, Fort Benton 14. Fouled out: Barrett, G. Orem. Three-point goals: Shalz 3, Corder 3, Wang.