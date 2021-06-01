Area athletes will participate in the All-Star football game scheduled for June 4 and 5.
The 25th annual six-man All-Star game is scheduled for June 4 at Highwood. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Playing on the red team are seniors Nick Widhalm of Power and Tyce Erickson of Dutton/Brady. Both played for the Power-Dutton/Brady Titans.
Mitch Ward from Shields Valley will be the head coach. One of the assistant coaches will be Tom Tranmer, Power-Dutton/Brady head coach.
The Bob Cleverley eight-man All-Star game is set to return on June 5 in Butte. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bob Green Field on the Montana Tech campus in Butte.
Among the players on the blue team’s roster, which includes players from the north and south, will be Tony Daley of Choteau.
Mike White of Shelby will coach the blue team.