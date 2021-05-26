Family and friends were on hand Sunday, May 23, to share in the graduation ceremony of 25 seniors from Fairfield High School.
The 2 p.m. ceremony held as snow and rain fell outside was highlighted by speeches and the traditional awarding of diplomas.
Marshall Lagge, a Fairfield High School science and biology teacher for the past eight years, was chosen by the Class of 2021 to give the commencement speech. Lagge started by thanking the class for the honor of speaking. “I am proud of each and every one of you for getting to this point in your life,” he said. “Seniors, I hope you take a moment to think about all the effort it took not just from you but from the people around you to nurture you, challenge you, discipline you and encourage you to get where you are at today. What a great community you have grown up in. I hope you realize the support system you have had here and the reason I hope you can see it is I hope you simulate it where you decide to go. Taking care of each other is one of the most important things we will do in our lives; take pride in that as you grow older.”
Lagge went on to talk about the “good stuff,” the “arena of consequence” and the definition of success.
His first hope for the class was they learn to recognize what’s important and what isn’t. “It’s a fact of life that everyone is going to have their own definition of the good stuff and it may take you a while to define it,” he said. “Your definition is up to you and shouldn’t be defined by others. How you feel is valid.”
Among the advice he shared, Lagge told the seniors, “Today, you are entering an arena of consequence in many ways. You aren’t children anymore and shouldn’t expect to be treated as such. Consequences aren’t always negative, there are positive ones as well. There is plenty of support and help that is still and always will be available for you, but your life choices will start to rest on your shoulders alone from here on out. I strongly encourage you to form opinions but make sure your opinions include a couple things behind them. Make sure they are validated through research and experience and be prepared to be accountable for them.”
“You are playing for keeps in a lot more ways now, but don’t let that scare you,” Lagge said. “Seize the day, embrace the misery and don’t forget to smile every once in a while.”
The 2021 trio of co-valedictorians — Oliva Copenhaver, Luke Ostberg and Madison Rosenbaum — presented their address collectively. They shared the success of the activities they have been involved in from sports to clubs. Copenhaver stated there have been lots of accomplishments from the class, along with outstanding grade-point averages. “To have two other people standing next to me with 4.0 and the next 15 ranked above a 3.5 is amazing,” she said. Ostberg shared stories about the class. Rosenbaum wrapped up the speech by talking about where the class is headed from here: college, the Air National Guard, active duty in the Air Force and some to the workforce.
Salutatorian Justin Forseth told the audience it seemed this day would never really come; graduation was the light at the end of a very long tunnel that seemed all the more distant with the arrival of COVID. “Many of you are still in school. To you, I say enjoy it. Graduation isn’t as far as you think,” he said. “Many of you graduated a long time ago and to you I say, I’m sorry you had to walk to school uphill, both ways in the snow. After all, it’s not like we’ve had to deal with snow recently and COVID certainly hasn’t been an uphill battle in any sense of the phrase,” he joked. “Which is why, on behalf of my class, on behalf of my generation, I would like to apologize to all of our future grandchildren. Looking in the future, there will be comments like, “Did I ever tell you about the coronavirus pandemic of 2020?”
Forseth painted a picture of what students will tell their grandchildren, from how everyone bought toilet paper to how students learned from home for weeks on a program called Zoom.
“Poor kids,” Forseth said. “In truth, we have gotten to make some great memories this year.”
In concluding his speech, Forseth said it has been challenging. “It was stressful, but I wouldn’t trade all we have learned and done this year and throughout school. As we begin this new chapter in our lives, let us not forget where we have come from and the unique experiences that define us. Instead, let us stay positive (except on our COVID tests) and go into this next chapter of our lives with excitement for the new experiences and challenges that await us.”
The seniors were presented with scholarships and awards during Class Night held May 18 in the school gymnasium.
The scholarships were from local, state, college and military sources. There was a total of $585,070 in scholarships, $148,370 from local scholarships and $436,700 from scholarships outside the area.
Those receiving scholarships and awards were:
Kyler Bake — Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Gertrude Weishaar Memorial, Montana’s STEM, Montana Tech-Vision, Pepsi-Cola, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and student of the quarter.
Kolter Bouma — Boe Brothers, Live Laugh Love like Lauryn Goldhahn, Rocky Mountain College Athletic, Rocky Mountain College Billings— Founders and Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby.
Olivia Copenhaver — Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Edith Hughes, Montana’s STEM, MSU Bozeman Premiere, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, Sun River Electric and valedictorian.
Justin Forseth — Anne Wiprud Memorial, Bishop Carroll Merit, Boe Brothers FFA/4H, Boe Brothers, Carroll Montana Advantage, Carroll Parish, chapter, state and region DAR Good Citizen, Diocese of Helena Outstanding Youth, Foundation for Rural Service, Great Falls Chamber of Commerce AG, Greenfield Irrigation District, Julie Waters, Mountain View Co-op, Pine Cove Consulting Tech, salutatorian, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, State Academic Challenge, Sun River Electric D.C. Trip Sun River Electric, Washington Youth Tour Essay and Youth Serve Montana.
Guidry Giles — Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and Utah State University Alumni Legacy Waiver.
Sophie Jergenson — Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, GFC MSU general and Bookstore, Pepsi, Heisey Foundation, Lucille Fjeld, Sun River Electric, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, student of the quarter and Tom & Carolyn Hardin.
Brayden Kolwyck — Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and True Value.
Cheyenne Maddox — 3 Rivers Banner, Boe Brothers, Montana’s STEM, MSU Bozeman Premiere, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, student of the quarter and Sun River Electric.
Jacqueline McDowell — Harold & Shirlie Klinker CTE, Heisey Foundation and Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby.
Gavin Mills — Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Mike Andrus, Montana’s STEM, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, Sletten Family CE/CET, Steve Diedrich and Sun River Electric.
Conor Murray — Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Centene Corporation, McInerney-Manuel Memorial, Montana’s STEM, MSU Asbjornson, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and Sun River Electric.
Aubree O’Dell — Boe Brothers, Evelyn Brown, Gertrude Weishaar Memorial, Heisey Foundation, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and University of Montana Academic Achievement.
Luke Ostberg — Basin Electric Power Coop, Bishop Carroll Merit, Boe Brothers, Carroll Montana Advantage, Carroll Parish, Carroll Recognition award, Carroll Service Leadership, Centene Corporation, Elks Most Valuable Student, MASSP, Mu Alpha Theta, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, student of the quarter, Sun River Electric and valedictorian.
Madison Rosenbaum — Allen Schwartz, Boe Brothers, Elks Most Valuable Student, Front Range Assisted Living, MASSP, Montana’s STEM, Montana University System Honor, Mu Alpha Theta, Norman & Ruth Stormwind Good Neighbor, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and valedictorian.
Kinsie Schenk — Badovinac Family, Central Montana Yellowjacket, DAR Good Citizen Chapter, Evelyn Brown, MSUB Yellowjacket Excellence and Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby.
John “Blake” Schweigert — Fine Art Department & Art Club and John Kinna Scholarship.
Rylan Signalness — Air National Guard, Boe Brothers, FFA Scholarship Leave a Legacy, Foundation for Rural Service, Greenfield Irrigation District, Montana’s STEM, Ray C. Norris Scholarship, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby, Sun River Electric and Youth Serve Montana.
Emma Staigmiller — Boe Brothers, Montana’s STEM, MSU Bozeman Premiere, Rod & Eunice Hanson, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and Youth Serve Montana.
T’Ly Taylor — Boe Brothers, Harold & Shirlie Klinker CTE, Heisey Foundation, Ron Vervick, Sophie Johnson/Thor Svenby and Vinny Stott.