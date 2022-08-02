Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on ice-fishing contests proposed for the 2022-2023 season. Participants must comply with state fishing regulations, including daily and possession limits.
Applications for fishing contests may be approved, approved with conditions or denied by the FWP Fisheries Division in Helena. Conditions placed on contests may help to minimize fish mortality, regulate harvest, reduce user conflicts or require additional access site maintenance when needed.
Derbies planned in Region 4 include:
•The Valier Area Development Corp Ice Fishing Derby set for Jan. 14 at Lake Frances. The fish species to be entered in the derby are Northern Pike and Yellow Perch.
•The Western Bar Larry Krone Memorial Fishing Derby set for Jan. 21 at Willow Creek Reservoir with rainbow trout and sucker fish to be caught.
Information on the proposed fishing contests can be found on the FWP Fishing Contest webpage, https://fwp.mt.gov/fish/regulations/contests or by calling 406-444-2449. All comments must be received on or before Sept. 2.
Comments may be mailed to FWP Fisheries Division, Attn: Fishing Contests, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701, or emailed to FWPFishComments@mt.gov.