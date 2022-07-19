An online education course is now available for people looking to get into trapping. The mandatory course is free and can be accessed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks website.
The education program will include online course work and a mandatory field day where new trappers can learn from experienced trappers about trapping ethics, humane techniques, avoidance of non-target species, fur management and safety. This course also includes the mandatory wolf trapper certification for anyone looking to also trap wolves.
Two field days are already scheduled for July:
•July 9, Missoula, FWP Office, 3201 Spurgin Road, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
•July 16, Helena, Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Avenue, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More field days will be scheduled and advertised in the coming weeks.
During the 2021 legislative session, Senate Bill 60 passed, which requires trapper education for all trappers who have not been a licensed trapper for at least three previous seasons.
Trappers who have been licensed trappers for three previous seasons will be asked to list that experience when purchasing a license. All other trappers age 12 and older will need to take the trapper education course before purchasing a license. Wolf trappers who have taken the wolf trapper education course, but haven’t been a licensed trapper for three years, will need to complete the trapper education course to be able to trap wolves in 2022 and beyond.
For people who are interested in going through the course curriculum in hard-copy format, please call or email Wayde Cooperider, 406-444-9947 or wacooperider@mt.gov.
For more information on upcoming field days, please go to https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/trapping.