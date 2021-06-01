After receiving final authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service a male grizzly was euthanized May 26 after a series of calf depredations across five ranches in the Dupuyer area.
The 6-year-old bear weighing nearly 450 pounds was first tagged as a non-target capture east of Dupuyer in 2019, and bear managers identified it this spring by images collected on game cameras set at depredation sites. Despite repeated attempts, they were unable to trap the bear and it was shot when it returned to feed on one of the depredations along Dupuyer Creek late on the evening of May 26.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service authorized providing the bear to Blackfeet Tribal Fish and Wildlife, where it will be distributed among approved tribal members for cultural purposes.
Grizzly bears are still protected under the Endangered Species Act, and final authority regarding their management is up to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Landowners may haze grizzly bears off their property from the safety of a hard-sided vehicle or with loud noises, provided the federally protected animal is not harmed in the process.
If you see a bear near your residence in central or north-central Montana, please report the activity as soon as possible to Wesley Sarmento at 406-450-1097, Chad White at 406-788-4755, or your local FWP office.
For more information on living, working, and recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the FWP Bear Aware website at fwp.mt.gov/conservation/species/bear/bear-aware.