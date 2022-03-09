“Director Christy Clark has deep Montana agriculture roots, being a long-time Montana rancher,” Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer said regarding the recent appointment of Clark as the director of Agriculture in Montana.
“Her experience as director of the Growth Through Ag program and former state legislator will serve Montana ag well as we utilize recently allocated federal dollars to invest in Montana’s processing industry,” Schweitzer added.
MFU has been a strong advocate for increased meat processing. Efforts include working with Montana State University-Northern to create a meat processing curriculum. The grassroots organization also is behind the creation of Montana Premium Meat Processing, a member-owned co-op with USDA certified, live-to-package processing for cattle, sheep, hog and bison.
“Clark has demonstrated a knowledge and passion for regionally grown and locally processed agricultural products,” Schweitzer said, emphasizing the key role local products have in building a more resilient food supply.
MFU has enjoyed working with Clark in the past, including during the Rebuilding Food Resiliency workshop series that MFU provided across the state last year.
“MFU looks forward to our continued working relationship with Director Clark,” Schweitzer said.