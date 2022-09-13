The Fairfield Basketball Club held a 10,000 shot challenge that ran from April 1 until Aug. 17.
The athletes tried to shoot that many shots, following two basic shooting routines. There were 27 athletes in grades three through eight who participated in the 10K challenge. Fifteen athletes completed the most shots, with eight reaching the 10K milestone.
“These 15 athletes put in a lot of time and effort and were awarded with a T-shirt for their commitment,” coordinator Mike Schmidt said. “The parents helped by validating the shots, so thank you parents.
The overall 10K challenge winner was Leyton Bakken, a sixth grader who doubled the challenge with his four-month total of a whopping 20,075 shots.
The totals from the next 14 were: Robert Preston, eighth grade, 13,925; Kooper Sieler, seventh, 11,250; Anders Bakken, fifth, 11,170; Cardell Rosenkrance, eighth, 10,170; Calder Rosenkrance, fifth, 10,167; Cameron Keel, sixth, 10,150; Carsten Rosenkrance, seventh, 10,135; Taylor Swensen, eighth, 8,948; Devin Lonner, eighth, 7,650; Alex Bakken, seventh, 5,600; Kale Hinderager, sixth, 4,175; Isaac Toeckes, fifth, 3,219; Nora Hinderager, fifth, 2,347; Beckett Rau, sixth, 2,215.