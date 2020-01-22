Dutton town council members Robert Dauwalder, Patricia Bayala and Kara Fuhringer were sworn in during the Jan. 6 meeting.
Dauwalder and Fuhringer were selected to four-year terms in November. Dauwalder has been on the council for 24 years and this is Fuhringer’s first term. She replaces Candace Ellsworth, who did not seek reelection. Bayala ran unopposed for a two-year term on the board, and was appointed to serve one year on the council before being elected.
During the public meeting, Jeremiah Kjensmo, the public works director/finance officer/clerk, updated the council on the town’s conversion to a new software program. He was happy to report all of the accounts have been updated and reconciled through the fiscal year. He worked with the Strom and Associates Auditors to make sure everything was done correctly and the town will be ready for the upcoming audit.
Kjensmo said the new software makes reading the water meters a breeze and will cut down considerably on manpower to accomplish this task.
The council approved a financial draw of almost $50,000 from grant funding for the second phase of the water project. With the weather conditions, work has been limited on the project.
Mayor Susan Fleshman gave a brief report on the water tower, stating there has been no final determination of funding. The good news is the tower is still functioning. There is a pool of water in the top of the tower that will need to be addressed in the near future. The town still hasn’t heard if insurance will pay anything for the damage.
The mayor stated they will be working with the engineers to determine the amount of a proposed rate increase needed to fund the repairs to the tower. “I don’t believe the town will be able to get away without a rate increase, but given the strides we have made with the rest of the process, maybe it will not be as big as it could have been,” Fleshman said.
Councilman Dauwalder asked how long it would take to erect the tower. Fleshman estimated it would take several months to complete the project.