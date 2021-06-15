The Board of Trustees for Power and Dutton/Brady School Districts will hold a joint meeting on Thursday, June 17 to discuss expansion of the districts co-oping for additional sports and other activities starting in the 2022-23 school year.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Dutton/Brady School. The two school districts currently have co-op agreements for football and speech and drama. They are looking at the possibility of expanding for additional sports such as volleyball and basketball.
The individual boards have discussed the options independently and have each requested input from their students, parents and community members. Information from the individual communities will be shared at the joint meeting along with enrollment data and timeline for co-oping for additional sports or activities.
Those wishing more information prior to the June 17 meeting are asked to contact their respective school district with questions.