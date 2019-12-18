Sweetgrass Development, the regional economic development organization serving Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties and the Blackfeet Reservation, has received $300,000 in EPA Brownfields grants to assess sites with possible hazardous materials and petroleum contamination that have been targeted for redevelopment.
These assessments will identify cleanup alternatives and help public and private entities advance plans for new retail, small business and housing opportunities in communities throughout the region.
“Sweetgrass Development has utilized the EPA brownfields assessment program and this is the second time that we have been awarded funds,” said Sarah Converse, executive director of Sweetgrass Development. “These monies will be used to assist small business and property owners as well as create a partnership with the Blackfeet Environmental Office to coordinate the assessment of fee land and assist as needed on the Reservation.”
Sweetgrass Development is soliciting responses for a Qualified Environmental Professional to conduct Phase I and II Environmental Site Assessments and all activities related, within the five-county region. The Request for Proposal (RFP) provides the requirements for submission of the quality of the firm and personnel, capacity and capability of the firm as well as a schedule and cost allocation. Sweetgrass Development reserves the right to solicit cost proposals for individual projects. An electronic version may be found at www.sweetgrassdevelopment.org. Paper copies of the detailed RFPs may be obtained via email: sweetgrassdevelopment@gmail.com.
The deadline for submittal is Dec. 23 at 3 p.m.