The Power High School National Honor Society will hold their annual “Can the Cats/ Can the Griz” annual food drive, even though there will not be a Cat vs. Griz football game this fall.
Despite no scheduled game, the Power school district and students still want to support the Teton County Food Pantry. Boxes are placed at the entrance of the school gymnasium and in the school library with the traditional Cats and Griz logos. The group looks forward to seeing how many Cats and Griz fans there are in the community. The NHS members challenge the students and community to fill the boxes to help during this holiday season.