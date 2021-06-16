The local nonprofit 1000 in Action is hosting an event to introduce the organization, enlist partners and celebrate the establishment of this group that will make strides toward preventing child abuse in the Teton County area.
Established as a grass-roots organization by three Fairfield women, 1000 in Action welcomes everyone to join the group on June 30 from 6-8 p.m. at 5th and Wine, 214 Fifth Ave. S., Great Falls.
The Melissa Lynn Band will perform and there will be free hors d’oeuvres and door prizes. A no-host bar will be available. Anyone concerned about child abuse in this area is encouraged to join them and become one of the 1000 in Action.
For more information on this event or the organization, visit 1000inaction.org.