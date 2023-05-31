Teton County is filled with unsung heroes — men, women, even children — who share their time and talents regularly to help make their communities a better place to live. In Choteau, the local Lions Club is filled with unsung heroes who are working even now to complete the new bandshell in the Choteau City Park.
The Choteau Lions Club includes 37 members under the leadership of President Mary Morzinski, First Vice President Levi Warehime, Second Vice President Dan Lannen, Secretary Tom Rogers, Treasurer Steve Dogiakos and board members Sean Darby and Clayton Ketcham. This civic organization, open to anyone 18 and older (see choteaulions.club for membership applications), supports a host of local, state and national charitable organizations.
Locally, the Lions support the Scouts BSA Troop 51, the swimming pool, the swim team, Kids in Culture/Flag Service, the winter ice-skating rink and the downtown tennis courts. They clean up a section on Secondary Highway 220 twice a year, they unload commodity trucks at the Teton County Food Pantry, they set up for and then clean up after the American Red Cross blood drives at the Choteau Pavilion, they offer carnival games for kids during the 4th of July fireworks fundraiser, they provide gifts for long-term care residents at Benefis Teton Medical Center, provide help for people in need of sight or hearing support and they annually spearhead the community Thanksgiving dinner.
They donate to the Choteau Baseball Commission, the Teton County 4-H Fair and CASA-Can.
They also collect used prescription eye glasses to be recycled for those in need and they support the Lions Clubs International causes: vision, hearing, diabetes, childhood cancers and the environment.
The club last September formed the Choteau Lions Club Foundation to support the charitable acts of the club and the community in general.
The actions of the Lions Club members touch almost everyone in the community. If you or your child took swim lessons here, thank the Lions Club. If your son or daughter made lifelong memories on the swim team, thank the Lions Club. If you enjoy the fireworks show the night of July 4th, thank the Lions Club. If you were alone and lonely but came to the community Thanksgiving feast and found friendship and welcoming, thank the Lions Club.
It can be easy to take the Lions Club for granted. After all, the organization has been a fixture in Choteau for decades spanning two centuries. There has always been a Lions Club, and its members have always invested heavily in our community. But as we approach our annual 4th of July celebration, and the first ever use of the new band shell (Rich Clough — a Lions Club member — and the Loose Mules will perform the first concert there at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 1), let’s all pause for a moment, and think of all the good things this club does for Choteau.
Then, let’s pick up the phone or fire up the computer or get your smart phone ready to text and reach out to the Lions Club members whom you know and tell them “thank you.” Thank them for all the time and effort, all the talent and sweat equity that they put into making Choteau a wonderful place to live. Tell them that you appreciate their commitment and their generosity of spirit and their leadership.
And, as you’re thanking the Lions, please consider helping sustain this wonderful organization by joining and/or supporting the club’s fundraising projects, which include the sale of the community birthday calendars and Trip of the Month and hunting gun raffles.
The Lions Club is a stalwart supporter of this community and has helped countless children and adults through the years. Thank you so much to all the present, past and future Lions Club members.