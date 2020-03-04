Last Saturday, the people of Montana lost a champion of open government and freedom of information. Retired Montana journalist John Kuglin, a former Montana and Wyoming Associated Press bureau chief, 78, died at his home in Helena after a prolonged illness, according to his family.
Kuglin, who also worked as a reporter and assistant editor for the Helena Independent Record during his 40-year journalism career, was one of the five founding members of the Montana Freedom of Information Hotline, a nonprofit corporation that Kuglin helped establish to provide legal advice to journalists and citizens as they sought to compel local and state government to obey the state ConstitutionÕs Òright to knowÓ provisions. Kuglin served as the chairman of the hotline board for many years. He helped raise funds to pay the hotline attorneyÕs retainer; he helped conduct open meeting audits of state and local government; he gave input on legislative issues affecting government openness; and, with his dry wit and tireless commitment, he worked to ensure that citizens and journalists would not be denied access to public meetings and that they would be able to view public documents.
It is easy for Montana citizens to take their right to know for granted. After all, it is enshrined in the stateÕs 1972 Constitution, Article II, Section 9: ÒNo person shall be deprived of the right to examine documents or to observe the deliberation of all public bodies ... Ó But making sure government obeys the Constitution is not always easy. Making sure that local and state elected officials and bureaucrats follow the law is a daily battle across this state. Fortunately, the FOI Hotline is still here, and free legal advice for anyone who calls is just a phone call or an email away.
Montana journalists and citizens should thank John Kuglin for his vision and his work to create the Hotline. The Acantha has sought the assistance of the Hotline many times through the years, and because of this assistance, the Acantha has been able to encourage local officials here to honor not just the words, but also the spirit of the Montana Constitution. John has passed beyond words now, but the Hotline remains his enduring legacy.